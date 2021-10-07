ATB Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDRBF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.