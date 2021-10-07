Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

