Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
