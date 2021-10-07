Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.98. 877,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.35, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.