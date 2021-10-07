AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,674.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,615.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,521.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

