AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 360,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,663.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,615.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,521.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

