Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $19.51. Avaya shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avaya by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

