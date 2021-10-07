Axa S.A. Acquires 91,276 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $173,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $22,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,017,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,561,846,000 after acquiring an additional 276,594 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.20. 95,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

