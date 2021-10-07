Axa S.A. Buys 30,074 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,074 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $231,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.07. 63,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

