Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 959,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $148,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 305,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The company has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

