Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $104,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

