Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Shares of BAS opened at €61.91 ($72.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

