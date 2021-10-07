Baader Bank Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

ETR 1COV opened at €55.40 ($65.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.11 and its 200 day moving average is €56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

