Bailard Inc. Buys 569 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $209.98 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

