Bailard Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.