Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

