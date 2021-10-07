Bailard Inc. Sells 731 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

NOW opened at $629.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

