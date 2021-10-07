Bailard Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

