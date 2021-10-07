Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

