Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $911,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE:COR opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

