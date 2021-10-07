Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 252.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $402.01 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.19.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

