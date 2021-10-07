Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,152 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.