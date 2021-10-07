Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,728 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,423.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

