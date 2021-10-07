Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ball were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other Ball news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

