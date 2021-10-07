Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

