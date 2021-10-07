Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 34,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.