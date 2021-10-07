Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,334. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

