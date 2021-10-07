Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 317,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

