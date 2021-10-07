Bank of Montreal Can Buys 14,904 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

