Bank of Montreal Can Buys 454,026 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 57.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.