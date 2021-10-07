Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

