Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.68 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.39% of Employers worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Employers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Employers by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

