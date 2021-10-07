Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,892 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

