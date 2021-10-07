Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.22 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Brighthouse Financial worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

