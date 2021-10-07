Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,423 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $39,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

