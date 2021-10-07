Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Baozun by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 149,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,506. Baozun has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

