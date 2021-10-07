Barclays Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $33.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.69 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

