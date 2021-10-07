Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.84. 3,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Specifically, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 and have sold 27,500 shares worth $255,970. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $577.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

