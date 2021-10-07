Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €81.61 ($96.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

