Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

