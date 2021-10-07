Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

