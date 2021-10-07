Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

