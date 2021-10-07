Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

BLPH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,992. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

