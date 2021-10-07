Berenberg Bank Boosts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

LON GYM opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £497.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.59. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.