Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

