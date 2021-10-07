Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $939,000 Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 15,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

