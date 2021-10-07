Berry Street Capital Management LLP Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 61.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $31,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.