Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. Cimarex Energy accounts for 0.6% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

