Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $2.47 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 37.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 576,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 24,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,590. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

