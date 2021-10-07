BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,883 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £95.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,118.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,153.49. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.