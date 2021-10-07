Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.59

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 3966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.